Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam to go on floors from June

Directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame, Virata Parvam stars Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Tabu and Priyamani among others.

Tabu will return to Tollywood with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam. (Photo:Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

Telugu film Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Tabu and Priyamani, is all set to begin its regular shoot from June.

A source told indianexpress.com, “With Rana and Sai in the lead roles, we are planning to start the regular shoot of Virata Parvam from June. The film will be shot in Karimnagar and Warangal districts of Telangana. It is a story inspired by real incidents. Rana will play a ferocious political activist and will also be seen as a student leader in the flashback episode. Tabu will be seen as a human rights activist in the film. Priyamani has been roped in to play a crucial role.”

“While Virata Parvam is a political thriller, it also has a beautiful love story. Sai Pallavi’s role will be an extraordinary one. Her character discusses all kinds of issues related to women at different phases. Virata Parvam will be made in Telugu but later it might be dubbed since Rana has a pan-India recognition,” the source added.

Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam is jointly produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

