Virata Parvam​ teaser: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi promise a revolutionary love story

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film Virata Parvam. He described the film as “raw and realistic” while sharing it on his Twitter page. “Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser,” he tweeted. “It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92 Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns (sic).”

Virata Parvam has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s Naxal movement, it is written and directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame.

The teaser opens with Rana Daggubati’s character, who is a Naxal leader, penning revolutionary literature. Cut to the next scene, we meet Sai Pallavi ‘s character, who is smitten by Rana’s writing and has fallen in love with him. So much so that she takes a hazardous journey of joining him on the battleground, which is likely to turn her life upside down.

“The conflict of views between the characters of Rana, Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das form the core theme of the movie. Despite having the chances of getting differing opinions on the film’s content from different sectors, director Venu Udugula is determined to narrate the story with an utmost realistic approach,” a source close to the production had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Virata Parvam​ has been shot in Kerala, Karimnagar and Warangal districts of Telangana. The film also stars Eswari Rao, Priyamani and Zareena Wahab in pivotal roles.

Virata Parvam is jointly produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati and Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is set to release on April 30.