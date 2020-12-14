Viraataparvam teaser: Rana Daggubati set to lead a revolution

Rana Daggubati plays a Naxal in Viraataparvam.

The teaser of upcoming movie Viraataparvam was released on Monday to mark the birthday of the film’s lead actor Rana Daggubati, who turned 36 today. The teaser introduces Rana as a Naxal leader leading a violent rebellion. In fact, the tagline of the movie reads, “Revolution is an act of love.”

“Presenting to you Comrade ‘Ravanna’ from #ViraataParvam,” tweeted Rana, while sharing the glimpse of the movie.

The teaser reveals that Viraataparvam is based on true incidents that happened in the 1990s. At the moment, there are not many details about the plot or the character played by Rana Daggubati. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, who will be seen as the protagonist’s love interest.

Bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, the film is written and directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. The filmmakers have put together a solid technical crew, including Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter and European filmmaker Dani Sanchez-Lopez.

Besides Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, Viraataparvam also stars Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das and Naveen Chandra. The film will mark the return of Nandita to the Telugu film industry.

Viraataparvam was supposed to have released earlier this year. However, the outbreak of coronavirus hampered the production work. The shooting of the movie resumed in Hyderabad recently.

