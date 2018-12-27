Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan is unbelievably bloodthirsty

The trailer of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released on Thursday, shows Ram Charan Teja returning to the over-the-top action genre after a brief gap. In his last film Rangasthalam, Charan played the role of a village simpleton with hearing impairment. Directed by Sukumar, the rural-based revenge drama only had the actor throw a punch when push came to shove. But, in the forthcoming Boyapati Srinu directorial, it’s hard to get Charan to speak before he sends a few people flying in the air.

Charan plays Ram Konidela, which is the combination of the actor’s first name and family name in real life. Judging from the trailer, Ram is so prone to violence that he can’t seemingly greet a person without kicking in his gut first.

The action-packed trailer gives a glimpse of Ram’s softer side before showing him killing people by stabbing them in the throat. Kiara Advani makes a blink-and-miss appearance. Sneha also makes an appearance in the trailer. We get to see her walk in slow motion and she seems very angry.

Watch the trailer of Vinaya Vidheya Rama:

Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist, who claims that “every word, vote and bullet is under his control.” His punchline is countered by Prashanth who rhymes “ballot” with “bullet”. And then the trailer moves back to the main subject of its desire, the bloodthirsty Ram.

Ram’s physical power is unchallenged. So much so that he regrets he can’t find the right opponent who can actually pose a challenge. He is tired of fighting armies of “junks.” We are not sure whether Boyapati Srinu has written a strong villain, who is man enough to make the fight a little difficult for Ram.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner, the action entertainer has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit the screens on January 11.