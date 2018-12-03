Vinaya Vidheya Rama song Thandaane Thandaane: Another Ram Charan song celebrating family

Telugu star Ram Charan Teja on Monday launched the first single, “Thandaane Thandaane”, from his upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The song stands in total contrast to the teaser that was released last month.

While the teaser showed Ram playing a soldier and single-handedly fighting off hordes of enemies, the song sheds light on his softer side. If “Thandaane Thandaane” is anything to go buy, Ram’s character loves celebrating festivals with his picture-perfect family.

“Thandaane Thandaane” is a song about a man who is immensely proud of his family. The song celebrates the joy of togetherness, which is a staple in a Telugu potboiler. Lyricist Shreemani has penned the song, which is sung by MLR Kartikeyan.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama (Obedient, Loyal, Rama) is Ram Charan’s maiden collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu, whose expertise lies in making masala movies. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth and Sneha among others.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner, the action entertainer has Kiara Advani as the female lead. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music of Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is expected to hit the screens during Sankranti.