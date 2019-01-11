Vinaya Vidheya Rama leaked online by Tamilrockers

After Rajinikanth’s Petta and Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, it is the turn of Telugu star Ram Charan’s latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama to feature on the piracy site Tamilrockers.

Despite numerous warnings, the notorious torrent site has refused to back down and hasn’t stopped hosting pirated copies of latest releases. Not too long ago, the court had issued an order to block 12,000 sites in order to put an end to the entire business of piracy, but to no avail.

Fans, filmmakers, activists have been protesting against Tamilrockers and similar sites, but that hasn’t brought about any significant change.

On the other hand, the Ram Charan action-flick, unfazed by the whole affair, has set its eye on the box office and looks in top form to set the cash registers ringing.

“It was a very amazing experience working with Charan and Boyapati. The film has a very big cast and it felt like one big family on the set. For me, it was a new experience. Because it is my first mass commercial film and I have never done a mass heroine character before. You require a lot of conviction to make unbelievable situations believable. Director Boyapati Sreenu has so much of conviction in his characters and script,” Kiara Advani had earlier told indianexpress.com about working on the movie.

Apart from Ram Charan, Vinaya Vidheya Rama also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kiara Advani and Prasanth among others in important roles. The movie has been written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.