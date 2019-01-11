Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the story of four brothers: Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan, who scored a hit with Rangasthalam last year, is now joining the Sankranthi box office race with the Boyapati Sreenu directorial Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actor interacted with the media to share interesting tidbits about his upcoming release, his next project with Rajamouli – RRR and his production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. What can we expect from Vinaya Vidheya Rama?

My character is designed in a way that everyone will wish to have a son or a brother-in-law like me in their homes. Just like Lord Ram, my character has respect and anger. Every human posses these two characteristics.

Q. What is the story about?

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the story of four brothers. How they met, how they become a family and then their journey.

Q. Was it easy for you to switch from films like Dhruva and Rangasthalam to Vinaya Vidheya Rama?

As an artiste, I wish to do all kinds of genres. Even my father Chiranjeevi worked in every sort of genre. Most importantly, I want to do sensible films with directors who have great conviction. I really enjoyed Boyapati’s conviction and clarity.

I wish I had more time to prep for this character. We started to shoot for the film right after Rangasthalam.

I also had other commitments. But when you have a director with such clarity, it is easy to slip into characters.

Q. Boyapati Sreenu’s previous films had a high dose of violence. How is it going to be for Vinaya Vidheya Rama?

If you observe Boyapati films, apart from the action, they also have a good love story and family drama. As far as action is concerned, I guess it is balanced. Also, if we had a high dose of violence, CBFC wouldn’t have given us the U/A certification.

Q. After your deglamourized role in Rangasthalam, now you are coming with Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Even in SS Rajamouli’s directorial, my character is not glamorous. It is a role which is relatable to a common man. I feel that everything is balanced.

Q. You had a rigorous workout plan for Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Tell us about it.

For Rangasthalam, director Sukumar told me not to have the masculine physique, while for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Boyapati Sreenu asked me to concentrate on the body. It took a lot of effort. I had four months to mould my body.

Q. How was it working with Vinaya Vidheya Rama producer DVV Danayya?

I am very happy to have him as a producer. Though he discusses the budget with the directors, once he steps into production, he never hesitates to invest. He is a very gutsy producer. After the Kortala Siva project, he will be producing Chiranjeevi-Trivikram film.

Q. There are lot of rumours about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Some suggest that it is not going according to the schedule.

I would not lie and say that everything is going according to plan. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a big film. Even for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, a few schedules did not go as planned. When we do high budget films, there can be a lot of reasons for the delay of the shoots; be it dates or properties. We know how much effort we are putting in for production. Overall, the shoot is going on very well, that too within our budget limits. In two months, we will complete the shoot and begin with post production work. We will release the film in the second half of the year. The film’s budget is going to be above Rs 200 cr.

Q. How is your journey as a producer?

I didn’t start Konidela Productions banner to produce movies with other actors. It is an extension of my father Chiranjeevi. I started it with a thought to do something for him. I believe no matter what I do for him, it is always going to be less. As for myself, I only want to concentrate on being an actor first.

Q. RRR is the first Telugu multi-starrer to have two big contemporary stars after a long time.

We were in shock when Rajamouli came up with the offer. I was surprised with the thought. I think he will make it a full-fledged entertainer and I firmly believe that he will totally justify it. I think more than us, the actual pressure is on the director. He will have to satisfy our individual fan base and his audience too.

I and Tarak have completed a 20-day long schedule and the second schedule will start after Sankranthi.