Vinaya Vidheya Rama box office collection Day 3: Ram Charan starrer to benefit from Sankranthi holiday

Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama might have received mixed reviews from critics but the audience is enjoying the festive release. According to andhraboxoffice.com, the film has earned Rs 42 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its box office journey. Now, with Sankranthi falling on a weekday, the film could rake in a huge number.

The Boyapati Sreenu directorial was given just one star in indianexpress.com’s review.

“The big problem with the film is the brand of toxic masculinity it promotes. Raja Bhai Munna (Vivek Oberoi) makes his rivals wear bangles to emasculate and shame them. And on the other side, we have Rama, who is portrayed as the epitome of masculinity. The hero’s masculinity is powered by his ability to butcher people without any remorse. The film promotes toxic masculinity, while it also feels empathy for outspoken women. In the meantime, there are no meaningful female characters in the film,” Manoj Kumar R noted in his review.

After Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Ram Charan will be focusing on his production venture – Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and a SS Rajamouli directorial, which will also star Jr NTR.

In a recent interview, Ram Charan spoke about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He said, “When we do high budget films, there can be a lot of reasons for the delay of the shoots; be it dates or properties. We know how much effort we are putting in for production. Overall, the shoot is going on very well, that too within our budget limits. In two months, we will complete the shoot and begin with post production work. We will release the film in the second half of the year.”