Vinaya Vidheya Rama box office collection Day 2: Ram Charan starrer impresses audience

Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama released on January 11. Helmed and written by Boyapati Srinu, the film has garnered mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

The film’s story revolves around four brothers.

Earlier in an interview to indianexpress.com, Ram Charan had said, “As an artiste, I wish to do all kinds of genres. Even my father Chiranjeevi worked in every sort of genre. Most importantly, I want to do sensible films with directors who have great conviction. I really enjoyed Boyapati’s conviction and clarity.”

He added, “I wish I had more time to prep for this character. We started to shoot for the film right after Rangasthalam. I also had other commitments. But when you have a director with such clarity, it is easy to slip into characters.”

The action-flick was however leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers recently, leaving fans and filmmakers outraged. This although didn’t have any impact on the movie’s performance at the box office as people continue to throng theaters across.

Besides having Ram Charan in the lead role, the ensemble cast of the film also features Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth and Sneha in significant roles.