Vinaya Vidheya Rama box office collection Day 1: Has this Ram Charan starrer impressed the audience?

Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama released in theaters on January 11. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi.

Advertising

During the pre-release event, Ram Charan had shared that the film took four years to make. He had shared, “Four years he (director Boyapati Sreenu) worked on the script of Vinaya Vidheya Rama very hard to ensure he delivers a film that will be enjoyed by the fans.”

Also Read | Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: We didn’t need this Ram Charan starrer

In an interview, Ram Charan had revealed about his role, “Just like Lord Ram, my character has respect and anger. Every human possess these two characteristics.”

Ram Charan also added, “Vinaya Vidheya Rama is the story of four brothers. How they met, how they become a family and then their journey.”

The film has opened to mediocre reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com gave the film one star as the review read, “The screenplay may look something like this: Rama Kills. Rama sings. Rama kills again. Rama holidays with family. Rama kills some more. And he repeats this all over again. The end.”

Advertising

The review further read, “Vinaya Vidheya Rama is like watching a Balakrishna action film on steroids. In an action scene, Charan jumps on a speeding train and rides on its rooftop, hops on a horse and rides it as the bombs go off in random places around him. Bullets don’t hit. Knives can’t cut him. No chain is strong enough to restrain him. No man is man enough to stop him. He’s an indestructible force. He’s a killing machine. The director was one step away from revealing that Rama’s home planet is Krypton.”