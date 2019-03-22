Vikram Vedha makers reject reports of its Telugu remake

YNOT Studios on Friday issued a statement rubbishing rumours about the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The company termed reports that claimed Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dr Rajasekhar have been roped in for the project, as “baseless rumours.”

“YNOT officially announces that all news related to Sri. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Dr Rajasekhar playing the lead in the Telugu remake of our 2017 blockbuster Tamil Film Vikram Vedha being circulated on mainstream print and online media are absolutely false and are classified as baseless rumours (sic),” read the statement.

“Additionally, we state that the remake rights of Vikram Vedha remains vested with us, and we kindly request the film and the press and media fraternity to ignore such unauthentic news until we make an official announcement (sic),” the statement added.

The 2017 crime drama starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, revolved around the complex acquaintance between an honest but naive cop and a wise gangster. The film became a hit both critically and commercially.

On the work front, Balakrishna began the year at the box office on a disappointing note. The two-part biopic on his father – N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, which he produced and also acted in, tanked at the box office. He is expected to work with director V. V. Vinayak for his next.

On the other hand, Rajasekhar is currently busy shooting for investigative thriller Kalki, which is directed by Prasanth Varma of Awe fame.