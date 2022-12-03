scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad says he can’t express how disappointed he was when the film wasn’t selected as India’s Oscars entry

Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story of RRR, remains hopeful about the film's chances at the Oscars.

RRR poster and Vijayendra Prasad (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)RRR poster and Vijayendra Prasad (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Vijayendra Prasad, the story writer of RRR and father of director SS Rajamouli, admitted in an interview that he was disappointed when the period action film was not selected as the official Indian entry for the upcoming Oscars. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran screenwriter said, “Yes, I was disappointed, but unfortunately, I can’t express my disappointment.”

However, that hasn’t discouraged Vijayendra Prasad, who is sure that RRR will at least get two nominations at the Oscars. The film is eligible for contention in several other categories, including Best Director, Best Composer, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor, and more.

Vijayendra Prasad was quoted as saying, “I am hopeful to get at least a couple of nominations at the Oscars.” On top of that, he also opened up about the possible sequel to the blockbuster. SS Rajamouli has asked him to write a story, which would again feature Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

ALSO READ |Jr NTR celebrates SS Rajamouli’s journey to ‘worldwide glory’ after Best Director win, director says ‘it’s our journey’

Talking about a sequel, Rajamouli at an event promoting RRR in Chicago said, “I would absolutely love to (do a sequel). I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Meanwhile, RRR is gaining more international recognition with every passing day. Recently, Rajamouli won the Best Director award from New York Film Critics Circle.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 06:59:34 pm
Next Story

Turnout percentage lower but 10 lakh more votes, will gain: BJP Gujarat chief

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close