RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad says he can’t express how disappointed he was when the film wasn’t selected as India’s Oscars entry

Vijayendra Prasad, the story writer of RRR and father of director SS Rajamouli, admitted in an interview that he was disappointed when the period action film was not selected as the official Indian entry for the upcoming Oscars. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran screenwriter said, “Yes, I was disappointed, but unfortunately, I can’t express my disappointment.”

However, that hasn’t discouraged Vijayendra Prasad, who is sure that RRR will at least get two nominations at the Oscars. The film is eligible for contention in several other categories, including Best Director, Best Composer, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor, and more.

Vijayendra Prasad was quoted as saying, “I am hopeful to get at least a couple of nominations at the Oscars.” On top of that, he also opened up about the possible sequel to the blockbuster. SS Rajamouli has asked him to write a story, which would again feature Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

Talking about a sequel, Rajamouli at an event promoting RRR in Chicago said, “I would absolutely love to (do a sequel). I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.”

Meanwhile, RRR is gaining more international recognition with every passing day. Recently, Rajamouli won the Best Director award from New York Film Critics Circle.