Vijayendra Prasad addresses RRR controversies, says SS Rajamouli film ‘cannot be compared to Baahubali’

Legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad has opened up on controversies surrounding Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, or RRR. The SS Rajamouli film received criticism from netizens for showing Jr NTR‘s Komaram Bheem dressed in the traditional outfit of a Muslim character and Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju dressed as a cop in their respective character teasers.

Addressing the criticism received for Jr NTR’s appearance in his character teaser, Vijayendra Prasad told Film Companion, “I tell you what’s the reason behind. He is being haunted by the Nizam of Hyderabad. So, he is trying to escape the people of Nizam police. So, what is the best camouflage? Simple. He is playing a Muslim boy so that he won’t be cut.” When asked about Ram Charan’s avatar as a cop, he said, “There is a story behind it, which will be pleasantly surprising.”

Telangana BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had threatened Rajamouli with violence and ‘distorting historical facts’ after the poster was released.

But does he get angry or disappointed when films receive criticism or are trolled even before its release? “Not at all. In Ramayana, someone found fault in Sita. There will always be someone to find fault in anything and everything. So, ignore them.”

Prasad also spoke about the pressure of making RRR grander and bigger than Baahubali. He said in no way the two films can be compared with each other. He elaborated on his point by tracing SS Rajamouli’s journey as a filmmaker.

“Let me take you on SS Rajamouli’s journey. Rajamouli made his debut with Student No 1, entirely scripted and supervised by Raghavendra Rao. He was not calling the shots (with this film). Then came, Simhadri. It became a blockbuster at that time, surpassed all the box office records. The interval shot of Simhadri was iconic. For the uninitiated Hindi viewers, let me give an example, in Sadma, Sridevi loses her memory and acts like a kid. In Simhadri too, Jr NTR is taking care of Bhumika Chawla. In the interval, when villains come to kidnap her, hero fights ferociously for the girl but Bhumika remembers her flashback. She takes a crowbar and stabs the hero in the heart. It was a shocking interval. People tried to imitate it for several years.”

In his next film, SS Rajamouli played with the idea of rugby. Then came Vikramarkudu, which termed SS Rajamouli as an entertainer. Chatrapati, Yamadonga and Magadheera, which was a reincarnation period drama, followed. After Magadheera’s major success, every hero was looking forward to working with Rajamouli but he chose comedian Sunil for his film Maryada Ramanna. After which, he made Eega where a fly was the film’s hero. And finally, came Baahubali. So, there is no comparison between any of his movies,” he said, adding that Baahubali was a visual experience while RRR will be an emotional experience.

“Baahubali gave spectacle a high part, here (RRR) emotion is the high part, which India has not seen before. It has emotion with action and patriotism. So, you cannot draw any comparison between RRR and Baahubali,” he concluded.

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The film, which was initially meant to release on July 30, 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic. It will now come out in October.