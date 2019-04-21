Veteran actor Vijayashanti to play a powerful character in Mahesh Babu’s next

It’s already known that Super Star Mahesh Babu is all set to entertain the audience from May 9th with his message-oriented actioner Maharshi. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor’s next project is going to be under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. According to a source, the new project will be an out and out entertainer like Mahesh’s previous hits such as Pokiri and Dookudu.

Now, the indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that the veteran lady super star Vijayashanti has been roped in to play a major role in Mahesh26 project. Confirming the same, a source said, “Vijayashanti has been approached by director Anil Ravipudi to play a powerful character in Mahesh26. She formally agreed to join the team.” The details regarding her role in the movie have been kept under wrap.

Vijayashanti was a leading actress in the 1980s and 90s. Later, she joined politics and after almost two decades, she is making her comeback with the Mahesh Babu film. She is fondly known as Lady Amitabh among her fans for her aggressive cop and rebel portrayals in movies like Karthavyam and Osey Ramulamma.

The source also confirmed that Geetha Govindam fame Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead opposite Mahesh and an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. She will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade.

Produced by Anil Sunkara, the yet-to-be-titled Mahesh26 project is most likely to be launched in May last week or early June.