Vijayashanti to make a comeback with Sarileru Neekevvaru

Director Anil Ravipudi on Monday announced that veteran actor Vijayashanti has joined the sets of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Advertising

“After 13 years.. It’s make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu,” he tweeted.

After joining politics in the late 90s, Vijayashanti took a sabbatical from acting for more than a decade. Her last film was Naayudamma, which came out in 2006.

After 13 years.. It’s make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu 😊 #SarileruNeekevvaru pic.twitter.com/xM69EgjP9c — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 12, 2019

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It is noteworthy that the actor is playing the role of an army officer for the first time in his career. The regular shooting of the film began in Kashmir.

A teaser introducing Mahesh’s character Major Ajay Krishna was unveiled last week to mark the birthday of the star. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

Advertising

Rashmika Mandanna of Geetha Govindam fame has been roped in to play the female lead. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which released earlier this year.