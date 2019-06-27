Vijaya Nirmala dies at 75: Celebrities pay tribute to actor-director

Actor and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Thursday in Hyderabad. She was 75.

Vijaya starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. She also helmed over 40 films.

After starting as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industry, Vijaya Nirmala went on to play the lead roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Poola Rangadu, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, Thatha Manuvadu, Engaveettu Penn, Panama Paasama, En Annan, Gnanaoli, Uyira Maanama, Bhargavi Nilayam and Udhyogastha among more.

Also Read | Actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

In 2002, she entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the female director with most films.

Also See | Vijaya Nirmala (1944-2019): A pictorial tribute to the actor-director

Vijaya Nirmala is survived by husband Krishna and son Naresh.