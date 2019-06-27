Vijaya Nirmala dies at 75: Celebrities pay tribute to actor-director

Toggle Menu
Following the demise of Vijaya Nirmala, many celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Vijaya Nirmala was 75

Actor and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Thursday in Hyderabad. She was 75.

Vijaya starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. She also helmed over 40 films.

After starting as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industry, Vijaya Nirmala went on to play the lead roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Poola Rangadu, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, Thatha Manuvadu, Engaveettu Penn, Panama Paasama, En Annan, Gnanaoli, Uyira Maanama, Bhargavi Nilayam and Udhyogastha among more.

In 2002, she entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the female director with most films.

Vijaya Nirmala is survived by husband Krishna and son Naresh.

South Indian film industry mourns the loss of actor-director Vijaya Nirmala.

'She will remain an inspiration and a symbol of women empowerment'

Sudheer Babu wrote on Twitter, "A terrible day for my family. A pioneer, a legend and most importantly my mother like personality, #VijayaNirmala Garu made her way to the God. May her soul rest in peace. #Ripvijayanirmalagaru. In a typical largely male occupied movie world, she paved a way for women. She will remain an inspiration and a symbol of women empowerment. If a Guinness record could only explain the beacon she is for women in TFI. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru"

'Vijaya Nirmala Garu's life is an inspiration for many'

Jr NTR posted on Twitter, "Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru"

Vijaya Nirmala's son Naresh took to Twitter to confirm the news of the actor's demise. “I regret to inform you that my Mother, senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75,” he tweeted.

