Actress-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

Telugu actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Thursday in Hyderabad. She was 73.

Vijaya Nirmala starred in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. She also helmed over 40 films.

Actor Manchu Manoj took to Twitter to share his condolences. He wrote, “You came, Created History where no one can come close to it for the ages to come and now u left us … Will Miss u Nanni, Rest In Peace … Strength to Family , Friend’s ,Welwishers and Fans …#VijayaNirmala Garu Your movies will Remain Forever”

She is survived by husband Krishna and son Naresh.

More details awaited.