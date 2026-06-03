Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay ‘hardworking,’ says Sudeep Kishan: ‘He knows a lot about patience’

Actor Sundeep Kishan has worked with some of Tamil and Telugu cinema’s most seasoned filmmakers over a career spanning more than 15 years. So when he speaks about being genuinely surprised by a first-time director, it carries some weight. That director happens to be Jason Sanjay, 25, who is making his debut behind the camera with the upcoming Tamil action-adventure comedy Sigma, and who also happens to be the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Sundeep Kishan set aside the famous last name entirely and spoke about the filmmaker he saw on set every day.

“Jason Sanjay is an extremely hardworking boy,” Sundeep Kishan said. “He and his team have been working on this project for a very long time. They did the pre-production and editing work extensively. One can learn a lot about patience from Jason Sanjay.”

What struck Sundeep Kishan most was the calm that Jason Sanjay brought to the set despite his youth and the weight of expectation that naturally surrounds his name. “I was blown away that a 25-year-old boy could be so patient, calm, and clear about what he wanted while directing. It was amazing to work with Jason Sanjay,” he said.

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Unlike many star children who pursue acting, Jason Sanjay chose filmmaking and direction as his primary path, and has studied the craft internationally. Sundeep Kishan acknowledged the physical resemblance to his father, noting, “He does look a lot like his father, Thalapathy Vijay,” before adding, “Jason Sanjay is one of the most grounded and humble boys you’ll ever meet. I’m glad to have a brother like him.”

The actor also spoke about what he saw as a generational freshness Jason Sanjay brought to his work. “He has studied filmmaking and editing, and it’s joyful to see him and his team work,” Sundeep Kishan said. “It had been a very long time since I worked with a filmmaker that young, and it was an interesting experience. It’s an insight into how the present-day generation looks at film narration.”

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He rounded off his comments with a proud nod to Vijay’s political journey. “Thalapathy Vijay is the chief minister now, so that part we’re very proud of,” he said.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10, after his party TVK secured a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. However, Jason Sanjay and his mother Sangeetha didn’t attend the ceremony. Sangeetha and Vijay are in the midst of a divorce and living separately.

Sigma is described as an action-adventure comedy about a “lone wolf” who defies societal norms in search of hidden treasures. The film has been written by Jason Sanjay and is produced by Lyca Productions, with music by Thaman S. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles.