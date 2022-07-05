Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

It seems Vijay Sethupathi has become a lucky charm of sorts for all mainstream filmmakers. If the rumours are to be believed, he’s being flooded with offers to be part of big-ticket multi-starrers, not just in Tamil but from other parts of the country as well.

Speculations are rife that Sethupathi has been offered an important part in director Sukumar’s upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar is still finalising the script and the cast for the follow-up film to Pushpa: The Rise, which became a huge hit at the box office last year. To cash in on the film’s popularity with the masses across India, the filmmakers are seemingly in the process of expanding its scale and appeal.

The rumours have it that Sethupathi has been offered the villain’s role in the sequel. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Pushpa: The Rise tells the story of a novice lumberjack, who with his sheer grit and wit rises through the ranks, overtaking the old guards in a crime syndicate. The film had Allu Arjun playing the role of Pushpa and his character has become a huge hit with his quirky mannerisms and meme-worthy punchlines. The film ends with Pushpa drawing the battle lines as he humiliates the megalomaniac cop, played by Fahadh Faasil. The sequel is expected to follow the battle of egos between this two.

It’s unclear where Sethupathi would fit in this scheme of things.

Sethupathi was last seen in director Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan. The film was an intimate take on sin and repentance. Sethupathi had delivered an earnest performance to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. He had also played the main villain in Tamil cinema’s latest blockbuster Vikram, which had Kamal Haasan and Fahadh in the lead roles.