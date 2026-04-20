Vijay Sethupathi on 26 years of Puri Jagannadh: ‘A legacy built with courage’

Vijay Sethupathi, who stars in Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog - 33 Temple Road, took to X on Monday to mark the director's 26 years in cinema. (Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/ X)

When Vijay Sethupathi says a film will be remembered, people tend to believe him. He said that about Slumdog – 33 Temple Road and it’s director Puri Jagannadh on Monday.

Sethupathi took to X to mark Jagannadh’s 26 years as a director. “26 years in cinema is not just a milestone,” he wrote, adding, “It’s a legacy built with courage, conviction, and a fearless voice.”

The actor then spoke about shooting Slumdog – 33 Temple Road together, calling it an absolute pleasure. “As actors, we always look for directors who trust us and push us beyond our comfort zones and you do that effortlessly. I believe this will be remembered as a very special film for all of us involved. Respect always.”