Vijay Sethupathi joins the sets of Uppena

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has started shooting for his upcoming film Uppena which marks the acting debut of Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Vaisshnav is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and younger brother of actor Sai Dharam Tej. On Wednesday, producers of the film Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to confirm Sethupathi’s presence on the sets.

“Super happy to announce that Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl garu joined the shoot of #Uppena starring debutants #PanjaVaisshnavTej, Krithi Shetty and directed by #BuchiBabuSana.. Music by Rockstar @ThisIsDSP.. @SukumarWritings,” the production house shared along with a photo of Sethupathi. Reportedly, the actor plays the antagonist in the movie.

Buchi Babu Sana who is a former associate of director Sukumar is making his directorial debut with Uppena. Presently, the shooting is going on at a brisk pace in Sarathi Studios, Hyderabad.

According to sources, so far 40 per cent of the film’s shooting has been completed and the entire shoot part will be wrapped up by October end to release the movie in December.

Production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are bankrolling Uppena.