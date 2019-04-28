Vijay Sethupathi in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film

Versatile Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film.

Mythri Movie Makers on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the news. They wrote, “Welcoming Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi on board for our film with Panja Vaisshnav Tej, being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.”

Director Buchi Babu Sana is a former associate of filmmaker Sukumar. The shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Manisha Raj, will commence from May.

Welcoming Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl on board for our film with #PanjaVaisshnavTej being directed by #BuchiBabuSana 😎 pic.twitter.com/J2wHbJtiWz — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 27, 2019

The crew of the Panja-Manisha starrer includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen, editor Navin Nooli and production designers Monika and Ramakrishna

Vijay Sethupathi is making his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be seen as Raaja Paandi in the Surender Reddy directorial.