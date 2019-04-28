Toggle Menu
Vijay Sethupathi in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut filmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/vijay-sethupathi-in-panja-vaisshnav-tej-film-5698830/

Vijay Sethupathi in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has signed his second Telugu film. He will make his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Vijay Sethupathi in Panja Vaisshnav Tej debut film
The Panja Vaisshnav Tej-Vijay Sethupathi film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.
(Photo: Vijay Sethupathi/ Instagram)

Versatile Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s debut film.

Mythri Movie Makers on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the news. They wrote, “Welcoming Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi on board for our film with Panja Vaisshnav Tej, being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.”

Director Buchi Babu Sana is a former associate of filmmaker Sukumar. The shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Manisha Raj, will commence from May.

The crew of the Panja-Manisha starrer includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen, editor Navin Nooli and production designers Monika and Ramakrishna

Vijay Sethupathi is making his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be seen as Raaja Paandi in the Surender Reddy directorial.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame frenzy in Pune: ‘Will come back to watch it again’
2 After Avengers Endgame: Every confirmed MCU movie in phase 4
3 Idris Elba ties the knot with Sabrina Dhowre