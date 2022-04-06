Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thalapathy 66 begins shoot. See photos

The shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay’s 66th film began on Wednesday with a formal puja ceremony in Chennai. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the new movie will be simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Vamshi Paidipally will direct it.

With his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, Vijay participated in the ceremony. The film’s producer Dil Raju sounded the clapboard.

Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration of Rashmika and music composer Thaman with Vijay. Overwhelmed with their new association, Rashmika had tweeted, “There we have it. can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this.”

There we have it. ❤️❤️ can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this ❤️ https://t.co/VFHY4DLrpQ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2022

Thaman took to his social media handles and wrote, “My longgestttttt Wait!! For Our Dearest @actorvijay Anna Has finally Come True. It’s A great Feeling to be On Board for #Thalapathy66 along with dear @directorvamshi @SVC_official #DilRaju. For Me it’s Going to be 6-6-6-6-6-6 !! Musical Fireworks All Over.”

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna during Thalapathy66 launch. (Photo: PR Handout) Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna during Thalapathy66 launch. (Photo: PR Handout)

Team Thalapathy66 poses for paparazzi at the film’s launch. (Photo: PR Handout) Team Thalapathy66 poses for paparazzi at the film’s launch. (Photo: PR Handout)

Team Thalapathy66 during the pooja formalities of the film’s launch. (Photo: PR Handout) Team Thalapathy66 during the pooja formalities of the film’s launch. (Photo: PR Handout)

The movie has Karthick Palani and KL Praveen on board for cinematography and editing, respectively. Dil Raju, Shirish, Sri Harshith Reddy, and Sri Hanshitha are producing the movie under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On the work front, Vijay’s Beast is hitting the screens on April 13, while Rashmika has Pushpa 2: The Rule and an untitled Telugu project with Dulquer Salmaan in the pipeline.