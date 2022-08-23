scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger, fitness coach reveals how he prepared for scene with Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda's fitness coach Kuldep Sethi says that due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Telugu star had to keep working out for two years to maintain his body for Liger.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda in a still from Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda plays a UFC fighter in his upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger, also starring Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson. The Telugu star’s chiselled body has been in the spotlight in the film’s posters, trailer and teasers, with the makers also sharing a poster of the actor standing in a boxing ring, with just a bouquet of red roses held strategically to hide his modesty.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vijay’s fitness coach Kuldep Sethi shares insights into how the Telugu star worked on getting a ripped body for Liger and to look convincing in fight sequences with Mike Tyson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay, even without appearing in a single Bollywood film, has become an instant national crush and enjoys a great fan following on social media. So, how does he manage his looks and physique? Kuldep, who has also trained other south Indian stars like Chiranjeevi , Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan and Varun Tej, shares that the Telugu star has no hang-ups and is very sincere about his work outs.

He says, “With Vijay, it is always fun, because he is a good student. As a celebrity, he is of course a big star, after Arjun Reddy he became an even bigger star. He is very sincere when it comes to training. He trains for his characters as well as for his personal physical health.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Talking about Liger, Kuldeep says Vijay didn’t need to bulk-up, instead he wanted a flexible and athletic body. “In December 2019, Vijay signed Liger with Puri sir, and we discussed his role and he shared specifics about his character. Puri sir too discussed Vijay’s look and told me that he is a UFC fighter, so his body had to look a certain way. If I combine the lockdown period and the ups and down through the way, then we worked together for this over two years, otherwise it would have taken around six months to achieve and maintain his physique for the for the film.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay has worked with Sethi on his Liger look according to his personality and body type.

The trainer shares, “Vijay’s personality is such that we had to work on his lower body and his forearms the most, we didn’t want his arms and chest to be too bulky like a body builder. A fighter’s body is very different from that of a bodybuilder, he is lot like an athlete. UFC fighters are leaner, not bulky, we had to carve his body according to his weight category and his personality, given all that he had to be more athletic. There was a lockdown after we started working together. So we had to keep working out through the lockdown as he would have otherwise lost the look we had achieved. We used to workout at his home.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuldep Sethi (@kuldepsethi)

“Because of the kind of regime we had, we were able to pull it off. He is a very dedicated person. We did a lot of mobility exercises because flexibility was important for him to play a fighter convincingly. He was also practising kickboxing. He was also on a high nutrition diet because he had a lot of physical and emotional pressure, and to cope with it you need to eat nutritious meals that keeps you going and helps you recover from the wear and tear much faster,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Talking about how Vijay prepared for fighting scenes with Mike Tyson, who is a former professional boxer and even at the age of 56 remains in great shape, Sethi says, “He has fight sequences with Mike Tyson, who is a legend. He was in a very good shape when we were shooting. Puri sir planned fight sequences in such a way that we had a lot of time to prepare Vijay mentally and physically. When you’re in your best shape, you are mentally confident while doing certain things. So, he was very confident towards the end of our programme. He is in the best shape in his life. While doing the film he was looking good, he was too ripped and his energy was at par with any international athlete. Vijay almost worked for it in a way that he could become one in real life too.”

Liger is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...

 

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:08:23 am
Next Story

Cezanne Khan says he is okay with the Anurag label: ‘Why do I break it? Mehnat ki hai maine’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement