‘I’m married to a Coorgi woman!’: Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet tribute to Rashmika Mandanna at Kodagu reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding celebrations are far from over. After tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 and hosting a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, the couple held an intimate gathering in Kodagu on April 6.

The reception was held at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu, a day after Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends and family. It also marked the couple’s first visit to Coorg after their wedding.

Pictures from the ceremony show the couple walking hand-in-hand, smiling warmly as they greeted guests in an intimate setting attended only by their inner circle. In one moment, Rashmika was seen affectionately styling Vijay’s hair on stage, framed against elegant white floral décor.