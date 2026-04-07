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‘I’m married to a Coorgi woman!’: Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet tribute to Rashmika Mandanna at Kodagu reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s intimate Kodagu reception goes viral, with unseen moments, a heartfelt speech, and her traditional Coorgi look stealing the spotlight.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding celebrations are far from over. After tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 and hosting a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, the couple held an intimate gathering in Kodagu on April 6.
The reception was held at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu, a day after Rashmika celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends and family. It also marked the couple’s first visit to Coorg after their wedding.
Pictures from the ceremony show the couple walking hand-in-hand, smiling warmly as they greeted guests in an intimate setting attended only by their inner circle. In one moment, Rashmika was seen affectionately styling Vijay’s hair on stage, framed against elegant white floral décor.
Coorg mein Virosh ki reception vibes hi alag hain! 😍 Nature + glam ka perfect combo. #RashmikaMandanna #VijayDeverakonda #Virosh pic.twitter.com/KEHcPHyiqh
— Pooja (@Pooja898989898) April 7, 2026
Rashmika Mandanna’s father reportedly gifted her the family’s Coorg bungalow, Serenity, located in Kukloor village near Virajpet, a home tied closely to her roots.
Rashmika Mandanna embraces her heritage, Vijay Deverakonda channels retro charm
For the reception, Rashmika Mandanna embraced her heritage in a pink and olive-green silk saree draped in the traditional Kodava style. The pleats were tucked at the back, with the pallu brought over the right shoulder and secured in place, an authentic Coorgi touch.
She paired the look with layered gold jewellery, including stacked bangles, classic jhumkas, and statement necklaces. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun adorned with gajra.
కోడగు రిసెప్షన్లో కూర్గి స్టైల్ చీరలో మెరిసిన రష్మిక మందన్న.. విజయ్ దేవరకొండతో కలిసి ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణ!#VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna #Virosh #Tollywood #Tupaki
Follow 👉 @tupaki_official pic.twitter.com/Z6fJ8zgM1l
— Tupaki (@tupaki_official) April 7, 2026
Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, channelled retro charm in black flared trousers, a white open-collar shirt, and a blazer with silver detailing, finishing the look with white shoes.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan shares a warm hug and catches up with former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Sourav Ganguly.
Vijay Deverakonda’s heartfelt speech in Coorg
During the reception, Vijay Deverakonda delivered an emotional speech, talking about his growing connection with Kodagu and his personal memories tied to the region.
“Next time I come I’d like to go around and see her childhood and life here. This is the third time I am here. The first time was before I even knew her, with my school friends – Coorg was our first holiday destination. I found out later that I had stayed in one of her friend’s house (who was not there at the event),” he was quoted as saying by India Today.
Cuties 🥹✨️🧿#RashmikaMandanna #VijayDeverakonda #virosh pic.twitter.com/0iTx20jE6C
— 🌝 (@viroshily) April 7, 2026
Speaking fondly about the place and its people, he added, “I’ve become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought that women from here (Kodagu) are super beautiful, even before I met her. I think coorgi women are very beautiful, and I’m married to one, and I’m very happy. Lovely meeting and seeing you all here.”
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur in a grand three-day celebration that included haldi, sangeet, and ceremonies honouring both Telugu and Kodava traditions.
They later hosted a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4, followed by an intimate lunch for fans. In a unique gesture, the couple also arranged for sweets to be distributed across multiple cities, sharing their joy with people across the country.
On the work front
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have resumed shooting for their third on-screen collaboration, Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which is slated for release on September 11.