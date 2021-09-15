Vijay Deverakonda’s new photo from Liger sets is all about ‘blood, sweat and violence.’ See pic

The shooting for the highly-anticipated actioner Liger resumed on Wednesday. Currently, the makers are canning the intense action stretches in mixed martial arts (MMA) format involving Vijay Deverakonda and other foreign fighters.

The film’s co-producer Charmme Kaur shared the news along with a new still of Deverakonda from the sets on social media. “BLOOD SWEAT VIOLENCE begins today.. #shootmode #beastmode #LIGER #salaacrossbreed,” she wrote.

In the new photo, a shredded Vijay Deverakonda is seen resting in a caged MMA ring, while showing off a tattoo. It also showcased Arjun Reddy actor with a complete new cornrows hairdo along with a ponytail.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Deverakonda. It also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Bose Roy are also on board to play other pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Liger will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.