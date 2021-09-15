scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Vijay Deverakonda’s new photo from Liger sets is all about ‘blood, sweat and violence.’ See pic

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
September 15, 2021 3:05:38 pm
Vijay DeverakondaActor Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of Liger. (Photo: PR Handout)

The shooting for the highly-anticipated actioner Liger resumed on Wednesday. Currently, the makers are canning the intense action stretches in mixed martial arts (MMA) format involving Vijay Deverakonda and other foreign fighters.

The film’s co-producer Charmme Kaur shared the news along with a new still of Deverakonda from the sets on social media. “BLOOD SWEAT VIOLENCE begins today.. #shootmode #beastmode #LIGER #salaacrossbreed,” she wrote.

More from Entertainment |Kangana Ranaut shares photo dressed as Sita, releases Sita The Incarnation poster

In the new photo, a shredded Vijay Deverakonda is seen resting in a caged MMA ring, while showing off a tattoo. It also showcased Arjun Reddy actor with a complete new cornrows hairdo along with a ponytail.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Deverakonda. It also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Bose Roy are also on board to play other pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Liger will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

  • RNG

    RNG

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aayushmaan birthday family photos
Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Actor’s best clicks with wife Tahira, kids Virajveer and Varushka

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement