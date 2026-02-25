Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda’s mother’s heirloom gift to Rashmika Mandanna, Ambanis in town & power guest list: Inside VIROSH wedding
At their sangeet ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda’s mother gifted Rashmika Mandanna traditional heirloom bangles.
Last week, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially announced their wedding, calling it “VIROSH,” confirming what fans had long been excitedly speculating about. Soon after the announcement, the two flew separately to Udaipur, where they are set to tie the knot on February 26. With the wedding is just a day away, festivities are already in full swing, and guests have begun arriving to bless the couple on their big day.
Vijay Deverakonda’s mom’s gift to Rashmika Mandanna
It is said that the couple held their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. After enjoying a fun round of cricket, hey geared up for the musical evening at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur. As per a report by India Today, citing a source close to the couple, an emotional moment was planned during the ceremony, as Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, presented Rashmika with heirloom bangles in keeping with family tradition. “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy,” the report quoted the source.
Guest list of VIROSH wedding
Meanwhile, several guests have already arrived in the City of Lakes. On Tuesday, director Tharun Bhascker, who worked with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu, and actor Eesha Rebba were spotted arriving together. Stylist Shravya Varma, who is also close to the couple, was seen in attendance. Actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who recently directed Rashmika in The Girlfriend, also joined the celebrations. Ahead of the wedding, members of the Ambani family, including Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Ambani, also landed in Udaipur.
Also Read | ‘Rashmika won’t invite us, Rakshit is not feeling guilty’: Pramod Shetty’s comments ahead of Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding draw ire from fans
Rashmika and Vijay’s pre-wedding festivities
Rashmika and Vijay have been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations. Vijay shared a relaxed side of the festivities, as the couple took a break from the wedding bustle to soak up the sun and enjoy a friendly game of pool volleyball with close friends. The couple also organised a friendly cricket match. Rashmika shared a picture on Instagram featuring a custom white flag planted on a cricket pitch that read “VIROSH Premiere League,” set against the backdrop of friends and family huddled together, engaged in a playful banter during the match.
Following their Udaipur wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for friends and colleagues from the film industry.
Nearly three months after welcoming baby Vihaan, Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05