Vijay Deverakonda’s mother’s heirloom gift to Rashmika Mandanna, Ambanis in town & power guest list: Inside VIROSH wedding

Last week, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially announced their wedding, calling it “VIROSH,” confirming what fans had long been excitedly speculating about. Soon after the announcement, the two flew separately to Udaipur, where they are set to tie the knot on February 26. With the wedding is just a day away, festivities are already in full swing, and guests have begun arriving to bless the couple on their big day.

Vijay Deverakonda’s mom’s gift to Rashmika Mandanna

It is said that the couple held their sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. After enjoying a fun round of cricket, hey geared up for the musical evening at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur. As per a report by India Today, citing a source close to the couple, an emotional moment was planned during the ceremony, as Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, presented Rashmika with heirloom bangles in keeping with family tradition. “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy,” the report quoted the source.