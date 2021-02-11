scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger gets a release date

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | February 11, 2021 8:40:38 am
vijay deverakonda liger release dateLiger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. (Photo: Twitter/VijayDeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger will arrive in theatres on September 9. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

Deverakonda and the film’s team took to social media to announce the release date.

Sharing a new poster of Liger on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a mixed martial artist in the sports drama, wrote, “The Date is set. India – we are coming! September 9, 2021.”

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The movie also marks Puri Jagannadh’s return to the Hindi film industry 10 years after Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Bbuddah … Hoga Terra Baap.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film, produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, raashii khanna, janhvi kapoor, himanshi khurana
15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X