Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger gets a release date

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. (Photo: Twitter/VijayDeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger will arrive in theatres on September 9. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

Deverakonda and the film’s team took to social media to announce the release date.

Sharing a new poster of Liger on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a mixed martial artist in the sports drama, wrote, “The Date is set. India – we are coming! September 9, 2021.”

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The movie also marks Puri Jagannadh’s return to the Hindi film industry 10 years after Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Bbuddah … Hoga Terra Baap.

The film, produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Charmme Kaur, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.