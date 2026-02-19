Vijay Deverakonda’s house decked up with lights and flowers ahead of wedding with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch

Days after wedding invitations of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, photos from Vijay Deverakonda’s decorated house have now surfaced online, fuelling further speculation. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month, and while they have maintained silence on the matter, the floral and light decorations at Vijay’s residence have convinced fans about their upcoming wedding.

Paparazzi shared photos of Vijay Deverakonda’s beautifully decorated house, which appears to be decked up with lights across all three visible corners, along with floral arrangements placed around the property. Decorating the bride and groom’s home with lights ahead of a wedding is a common practice in several Indian communities. Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans began congratulating the couple in large numbers. One fan commented, “Congratulations cuties ❤️❤️❤️”, while another wrote, “I am screaming 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.