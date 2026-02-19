Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda’s house decked up with lights and flowers ahead of wedding with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur,, and while they have maintained silence on the matter, the light decorations at Vijay’s residence have convinced fans about their upcoming wedding.
Days after wedding invitations of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, photos from Vijay Deverakonda’s decorated house have now surfaced online, fuelling further speculation. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur later this month, and while they have maintained silence on the matter, the floral and light decorations at Vijay’s residence have convinced fans about their upcoming wedding.
Paparazzi shared photos of Vijay Deverakonda’s beautifully decorated house, which appears to be decked up with lights across all three visible corners, along with floral arrangements placed around the property. Decorating the bride and groom’s home with lights ahead of a wedding is a common practice in several Indian communities. Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans began congratulating the couple in large numbers. One fan commented, “Congratulations cuties ❤️❤️❤️”, while another wrote, “I am screaming 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.
Meanwhile Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. She seen wearing a floral cord-set and rushing through the airport.
Recently, the couple’s wedding invitation had also gone viral on social media. The invite mentioned that the wedding will take place on February 26, followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.
The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”
Recipients were also invited to attend the wedding reception scheduled for March 4, with Vijay Deverakonda signing off with “Warm regards” on behalf of both himself and Rashmika. As per a source, Vijay has confirmed that the wedding invitation is authentic, though the couple is yet to release an official statement regarding their marriage.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Since then, the two have frequently been rumoured to be dating and have also made several public appearances together, further adding to the speculation.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in her kitty, while Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.
