Vijay Deverakonda wraps his arm around Rashmika in latest airport appearance after KWK backlash

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside Vijay’s family members. This marks the couple’s second airport appearance since their episode on Koffee With Karan, following which Vijay faced considerable backlash over his comments about their love story.

The controversy was fuelled by an airport spotting shortly after the episode aired, when Vijay was seen walking some distance away from Rashmika.

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However, their latest airport appearance presented a different picture. Wearing masks, the couple were seen walking hand in hand, with Vijay keeping his arm around Rashmika as the two chatted with each other.

As they made their way towards the airport entrance, Vijay’s mother and brother waved at the paparazzi stationed outside. Vijay soon acknowledged the photographers and waved back, while Rashmika continued walking ahead. The couple opted for casual outfits for their airport appearance.

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Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in February this year after dating for several years. The two first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam, with their bond growing stronger while working together on Dear Comrade.

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Recently, during their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the couple opened up about their proposal story. Rashmika revealed that she was the one who proposed marriage to Vijay. However, he asked her to pose the same question 100 times, making her wait for an entire year before giving her an answer.

Defending his decision on the show, Vijay said, “I think marriage is a very important decision. I am a person who knows I have put the relationship through every obstacle there is. There was this one time when she was like: ‘Are you testing me?’ I felt really guilty. In reality, I was testing myself and this relationship.”

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He further explained, “For me, it was like, let’s see if we feel this continuously through days when you are happy, upset, want to give everything to your career and on days when you want to quit. Through all of it, if still marriage feels important, then we should.”

His comments, however, did not go down well with several viewers, and the couple’s relationship became a subject of widespread discussion online. Both Vijay and Rashmika have since addressed the criticism, hitting back at trolls and those commenting on their relationship.