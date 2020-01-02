Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover to release on Valentine’s Day

World Famous Lover is produced by KA Vallabha. World Famous Lover is produced by KA Vallabha.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming romantic drama World Famous Lover will hit screens on February 14, 2020. Directed by K Kranthi Madhav, the movie also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Katherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Talking about the release date of World Famous Lover, KS Rama Rao, the presenter of the movie, said, “World Famous Lover is a different love story. We are going to introduce the best lover in the world to the audience on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film will be a landmark movie in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. Only one schedule of the movie is left.”

World Famous Lover is produced by KA Vallabha under Creative Commercials banner. The music of the film will be composed by Gopi Sunder.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will commence its regular shoot from January. After Fighter, Deverakonda will team up with Siva Nirvana of Majili fame. He will also play a professional bike-racer in Anand Annamalai directorial Hero.

