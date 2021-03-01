Pushpaka Vimanam: Vijay Deverakonda shares first look of brother Anand’s dark comedy

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming Telugu film, Pushpaka Vimanam. The film, starring his younger brother Anand Deverakonda, will mark the directorial debut of Damodar Attada. “Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way! (sic),” tweeted Vijay, while releasing the poster.

Anand seems to be again playing a character hailing from a middle-class family like in his last film, Middle Class Melodies. He is said to be playing the role of a government teacher in the movie. “Lots of laughs, drama and thrills guaranteed,” tweeted Anand about the movie.

Damodar revealed that a story that he read in a newspaper inspired by to write the script of Pushpaka Vimanam. The movie is said to revolve around the drama that surrounds middle-class weddings. “During that time, Anand Deverakonda’s Dorasani movie got released, and I felt he would be best for this script and that’s how this film came to being,” Damodar said in a press note.

The newcomer director promises that besides a generous amount of humour, the film would also have elements of a thriller. The film has Sanvi Megha and Geeta Saayini as female leads. It also stars Sunil and Naresh in the supporting cast. The film is currently in the post-production stage and the filmmakers are expected to announce a release date soon.