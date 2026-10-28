Vijay Deverakonda took a stand when Rashmika was asked about ex Rakshit Shetty

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship came under scrutiny after the couple’s appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. Vijay’s ‘Ask me a 100 times’ for marriage was critiqued and the netizens dubbed him as a “red flag”. The discussion around their marriage escalated, which nudged the couple to issue public statements stating that are “gloriously” happy with each other. They also filed a complaint with cyber police department in Hyderabad, seeking an investigation into what they described as fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment targeting them across social media platforms.

Amid this, an old video of the Dear Comrade actors has surfaced online, where Vijay Deverakonda took a stand for Rashmika when they were promoting their film, Dear Comrade. Around that time, the Animal actor and Rakshit Shetty had allegedly called off their engagement, and in the video, a reporter is heard asking Rashmika Mandanna, why her and the 777 Charlie actor were not seen together anymore after their engagement? Were the rumours true and had the wedding been called off?

Rashmika pointed at a few more reporters who stood there, and said, “Did you see how the phones came up? I was looking at them, suddenly these both were like, ‘Ah, nice! nice!'” Vijay stepped in and said, “See, I don’t even know your question but I feel it’s no one’s business. I am giving an answer but I didn’t even understand your question, so how is it anyone’s business?”

Does this man sound like a red flag? Newbie in B’lore 2019. She was only a friend. He saw her uncomfortable with the question abt Shetty.

Stepped in & said “IT’S NO ONE’S BUSINESS” right at the press Didn’t calculate for his image or release. #RowdyKeepsRising #VijayDeverakonda https://t.co/bFFY2TQA95 — Moviez My MediSin (@QingOfDHill) October 27, 2026

Also Read: Ramayana LA premiere: Ranbir, Sai Pallavi walk red carpet; Yash says ‘Proud to be a Kannadiga’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Rashmika Mandanna joined Vijay and said, “No, it was too long of a question for me to understand as well. I don’t know what to say actually. It’s a gossip because it’s a gossip, right? It’s not like any of us have given a fact or it’s not like someone has stood up and been like, ‘Oh, this is the case’.”

Previously, around the release of her film, The Girlfriend (2025), in an interview with International Business Times, Rashmika admitted that it was Vijay, who helped her overcome a “bitter” breakup. “I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace.”

She also said, “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he did not cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Just as this film is significant for me, he holds the same importance… I must give him that applause and thank him for it.”

Vijay and Rashmika married each other on February 26, this year, in Udaipur. After marriage, they appeared onscreen in the film Ranabaali, which released on October 16.

Story continues below this ad

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty met while working on the 2016 Kannada blockbuster, Kirik Party. The couple got engaged in 2017 and it was called off in 2018, with both stating at the time that the decision was mutual. Rashmika faced intense trolling after the break-up, with a section claiming she chose her career over the relationship. Rakshit himself had stepped in at the time to defend her publicly, asking fans to stop judging her and noting that the public perception was skewed by how the situation was being projected.