Vijay Deverakonda to star in Sukumar directorial

Vijay Deverakonda made the announcement on Twitter.

Much to the surprise of fans, actor Vijay Deverakonda on Monday announced a film with ace director Sukumar. The announcement from the Arjun Reddy star came on the occasion of the birthday of Kedar Selagamsetty, who is set to bankroll this yet-to-be-titled project under Falcon Creations banner.

Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard.”

Though details about its remaining cast and crew have been kept under wraps, the announcement poster reveals that the Sukumar-Vijay Deverakonda movie is likely to hit screens in 2022.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is presently shooting for the Puri Jagannadh directorial tentatively titled Fighter. The actor also has a movie with Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame in his kitty.

Sukumar, on the other hand, is busy with the production of his multi-lingual film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

