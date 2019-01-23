Vijay Deverakonda turns producer for Tharun Bhascker

Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s debut film Pelli Choopulu was considered a path-breaking romantic comedy in Telugu cinema and it launched the promising career of Vijay Deverakonda before he hit the jackpot with Arjun Reddy. Now, the actor is all set to return the favour by producing a film which will star Dhaassyam as the male lead.

Advertising

Helmed by debutant director Shamir, the untitled film also stars TV anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj and Abhinav Gomatam.

According to sources, the film is expected to go on floors in February. Vijay Deverakonda will bankroll the project under his home production banner, Kings of the Hill.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam has earlier made a cameo appearance in his film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. He also did a minor role in director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s Sammohanam.

Advertising

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for a film, helmed by Bharat Kamma. A film with director Kranthi Madhav and Mythri Movie Makers’ next project titled Hero are in the pipeline. The Taxiwala star is also in talks to do a bilingual in association with Dream Warriors.