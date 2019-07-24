Vijay Deverakonda: There is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade is due in cinemas this Friday. The film, directed by debutant Bharat Kamma, reunites Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna after last year’s blockbuster Geetha Govindam.

Deverakonda has been mindful about setting the right expectations for Dear Comrade. Since the trailer of the film came out, many have compared his character to Arjun Reddy. And it was widely believed that the movie was set in a political backdrop. However, the actor says that none of it is true.

Below are excerpts from Vijay Deverakonda’s exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com:

Q. Dear Comrade is releasing in four languages. Is this an effort to expand your market?

I feel Dear Comrade is a film that audiences across languages and regions will watch. Hence, we are releasing it in four languages.

Q. There is a huge hype around the film and the audience is comparing it with Arjun Reddy.

If you watch the film, you will know that there is no connection between Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. Your confusion is due to the scenes where I sport a beard and act out in anger. But, Bobby’s (Vijay Deverakonda’s character in Dear Comrade) journey is completely a different one. His family, his struggles and his relationship – everything is completely different (from Arjun Reddy).

Q. Initially, Dear Comrade was touted to be a political drama. But, later in interviews, you clarified that it is a romantic drama.

The trailer has enough information to tell you that this is not a political film. You won’t find communism or other things in this film.

Q. Tell us about director Bharat Kamma.

Firstly, Bharat Kamma is a superb director. Secondly, I love his writing. I liked what he did with his short film without proper budget and technicians. It looked like an Iranian film. After watching it, I decided to work with him.

Q. You have also promoted this film in unique ways.

I think everybody gets ideas, but they might not be trying them. I have done what I have felt like doing.

Q. Do you see yourself directing a movie in the future?

I do like directing movies. At the same time, I also think I have not reached the level of maturity to become a film director. One day, when I think that I am good enough, I will direct a film. Because I have been looking at how much hard work the directors put in their films. Right now, I feel that directing is far superior to what I can do.

Q. Tell us about the chemistry between you and Rashmika.

Being comfortable with your co-stars helps. The film is about a very unique relationship between a boy and a girl who meet in a small town. What if you and your childhood friend go seperate ways and grow up in different places? What happens when you are in college, she returns to your life as your neighbour? Now, she is cute and ambitious. How their relationship affects each other forms the story.

Q. Rumour has it that you are playing a father and a Singareni Collieries worker in your film with Kranthi Madhav. Your comments.

I feel it is good to have that confusion and it is better to keep it that way (smiles).