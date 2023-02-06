scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for new film

The new project of Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram marks their second collaboration after blockbuster Geetha Govindam.

Vijay Deverakonda, Parasuram and Dil RajuActor Vijay Deverakonda in discussions with director Parasuram and producer Dil Raju for their new project. (Photo: PR Handout)
Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for new film
Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for a new project. He will reunite with Parasuram, who has delivered the superhit Telugu movie Geetha Govindam with Vijay.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news. His post mentioned, “VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REUNITES WITH PARASURAM FOR DIL RAJU PROJECT… #VijayDeverakonda and director #Parasuram reunite after the super-successful #Telugu film #GeethaGovindam… #DilRaju and #Shirish will produce the film.” Taran shared a picture of Vijay sitting at the centre, flanked by Parasuram and Dil Raju. Further details of the movie are awaited.

In Geetha Govindam (2018), Vijay was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. In the movie, a young lecturer falls for a level-headed woman. But the man has to convince the woman as things start on a wrong note between them.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut last year in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which tanked at the box office. Produced under Karan Johar’s banner, Vijay went on a nationwide promotional spree for the film.

In January, Vijay announced his new film with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National Award-winning sports drama Jersey, the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
