Vijay Deverakonda, Team Liger wishes Mike Tyson on his birthday: ‘You are a memory for life’

Marking the birthday of boxing legend Mike Tyson on Thursday, Team Liger wished him with a special behind-the-scenes video. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Happy Birthday @MikeTyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life.”

In the 104-second BTS video, the team of Liger extended their best wishes to Tyson. The film’s producer Karan Johar, in his message, said, “Happy birthday to the absolute rockstar, the absolute legend Mike Tyson. The world is so proud of you in your achievements sir and we are so honored and privileged to have you as a part of our film Liger. More power to you. May the force always be with you.”

Conveying his wishes, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Mike sir, happy birthday from India. We miss you.”

Ananya Panday said, “Happy happy birthday Mike Tyson sir. Team Liger loves you. We are so happy that you are a part of our film.” The special video also sees Mike Tyson in action with Deverakonda.

Happy Birthday @MikeTyson

I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life ❤️#Liger pic.twitter.com/urFy4t2diJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

Co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in other pivotal roles, the film will open in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda presently has Kushi and JGM in the pipeline.