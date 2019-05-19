Vijay Deverakonda starrer Hero launched

Hero, the upcoming film of actor Vijay Deverakonda, was launched on Sunday with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Ace director Koratala Siva graced the event as the chief guest.

He sounded the clapboard for the first shot on the lead pair and handed over the bound script to the team. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the sports thriller has Malavika Mohanan as the female lead opposite Deverakonda.

The makers took to Twitter to reveal the news. They wrote, “Hero launched! Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Mohanan and directed by the debutant Anand Annamalai. Thank you Siva Koratala garu and Gottipati Ravi garu for gracing the pooja event!”

Starring @TheDeverakonda, @MalavikaM_ and Directed by the debutant #AnandAnnamalai. Thank you @sivakoratala garu and Gottipati Ravi garu for gracing the pooja event! pic.twitter.com/6cSTlffU3e — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 19, 2019

The film launch was supposed to take place a while ago. However, due to the prior commitments of Vijay Deverakonda, the Anand Annamalai directorial project took time to take off. In this sport-drama, the Geetha Govindam actor will be seen as a professional bike racer.

Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy with the shoot of his next under the direction of Kranthi Madhav and the yet-to-be-titled film has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle De and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.