Vijay Deverakonda’s slippers that impressed Ranveer Singh cost only Rs 199, stylist says ‘I was constantly nervous’

Vijay Deverakonda’s slippers became the talking point at the trailer launch of Liger in Mumbai on Thursday. Ranveer Singh, who was dressed up in his usual style, was so impressed with Vijay’s casual style that he had to wonder out loud if he was a guest at Vijay’s trailer launch, or it was the other way around. Vijay was seen in a simple t-shirt with cargo pants and slippers and now, his stylist has revealed that Vijay’s footwear was quite reasonably priced.
Harmann told Pinkvilla, “I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I’m glad it was received with a lot of love.”
She added, “He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country.”
At the trailer launch, Ranveer laughingly said, “Bhai ka style dekho. Aise lag raha hai ki yeh mere trailer launch pe aaye hain ki main inke trailer launch pe aaya hun. (Look at his style. It seems like he has come for my trailer launch, not the other way around.)”
Ranveer and Vijay ended up swapping clothes at the event as Ranveer wanted to wear Vijay’s t-shirt. The Gully Boy actor complimented Vijay’s t-shirt and said, “Mujhe yeh t-shirt chahiye (I want this t-shirt)”. And when Vijay said that he will send the shirt to him, Ranveer suggested, “Chal backstage chal (Let’s go backstage)”. Vijay laughed and said no but after a while, he was spotted in Ranveer’s jacket and Ranveer sported the Liger’s t-shirt.
Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, releases in theatres on August 25.
