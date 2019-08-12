Vijay Deverakonda signs film with Puri Jagannadh

Actor-producer Charmme Kaur, fresh off the box office success of iSmart Shankar, on Monday announced her next project. She will again collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh for a film, which will be headlined by Vijay Deverakonda.

“It’s OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announces our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh .. Lavanya presentation Under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!!

Urs Charmme kaur (sic),” Kaur posted on her Twitter account.

Puri Jagannadh recently hit a jackpot at the box office with iSmart Shankar. The loud, commercial potboiler, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead, managed to set the cash registers ringing in Telugu states even as it was panned by critics.

iSmart Shankar, a crime drama, based on Hollywood film Criminal also had Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Charmee Kaur.

Reacting to the announcement, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed his excitement on Twitter. “WOWWWW @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan COMBO will be RED HOT .. it will BURN the BOXOFFICE..Congrats to @Charmmeofficial for being so amazingly ISSMART (sic),” tweeted the Sathya director.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Puri Jagannadh has approached Kannada actor Yash for a project. It was expected that he will restart his project Jana Gana Mana with Yash.

At this moment, it is unclear whether the director will be making Jana Gana Mana with Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in debutant director Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade.