scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he unveils Yashoda trailer: ‘Was in love with her…’

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Vijay Deverakonda had also mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the 'most desirable' actress.

vijay deverakondaVijay Deverakonda is a big fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been quite vocal about his admiration for Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, Vijay unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie Yashoda. While sharing the trailer, he mentioned how he was in love with Samantha during his college days.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the Liger actor wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2’s new film #YashodaTrailer In theatres 11-11-2022.”

In another tweet, the Arjun Reddy star added, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Vijay Deverakonda had mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the ‘most desirable’ actress. When he was asked to describe her, he said Samantha is a “darling. She is amazing. An incredible woman.”

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts a cryptic message as she returns to social media: ‘In case you needed to hear this…’

Written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari-Harish, Yashoda revolves around the issue of surrogacy. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. It will hit theatres on November 11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space in the romantic comedy Kushi. The movie will have its theatrical release on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:03:54 pm
Next Story

NMC warns medical students against Singhania University’s false advertisement

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement