Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he unveils Yashoda trailer: ‘Was in love with her…’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been quite vocal about his admiration for Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, Vijay unveiled the trailer of her upcoming movie Yashoda. While sharing the trailer, he mentioned how he was in love with Samantha during his college days.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, the Liger actor wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2’s new film #YashodaTrailer In theatres 11-11-2022.”

In another tweet, the Arjun Reddy star added, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7, Vijay Deverakonda had mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the ‘most desirable’ actress. When he was asked to describe her, he said Samantha is a “darling. She is amazing. An incredible woman.”

Written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari-Harish, Yashoda revolves around the issue of surrogacy. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. It will hit theatres on November 11.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space in the romantic comedy Kushi. The movie will have its theatrical release on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.