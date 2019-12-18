Vijay Deverakonda announces his next with director Shiva Nirvana

Vijay Deverakonda will star in director Shiva Nirvana’s next. Vijay Deverakonda will star in director Shiva Nirvana’s next.

Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday announced his next project, which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana (Ninnu Kori and Majili). The announcement coincided with the birthday celebration of producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the forthcoming film.

“Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda (sic),” posted the actor on his Twitter page.

Shiva Nirvana is known for making romantic dramas. His last two films Ninnu Kori and Majili revolved around romantic relationships with a painful history. The filmmakers have not revealed other significant details about the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for World Famous Lover. The film, which is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, is expected to hit the screens in February 2020. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna.

Happy Birthday Raju sir 🤗

Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

The Arjun Reddy star has also bagged a project with director Puri Jagannadh. The announcement of the project was made in August after the director’s iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni, became a hit at the box office. The film has been titled Fighter. And like all leading actors in Jagannadh’s film, Deverakonda is also expected to gain six-pack abs and show them off on the big screen. Co-produced by Charmme Kaur, the film will go on the floors in January 2020.

