Vijay Deverakonda shares his rags to riches story

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, shared an inspiring personal story with his Twitter followers. He recalled the time when he struggled to maintain a minimum balance in his bank account. However, things have changed dramatically for him in the last few years, making him a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry.

Vijay shared on Twitter, “I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. (They locked my account in Andhra Bank for not maintaining the minimum balance of Rs 500.)” The tweet further read, “Dad said settle before 30 – That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later – Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30 (sic).”

The actor with a handful of box office hits also owns his own clothing line called ‘Rowdy’, a nickname he earned for his performance in his career-defining film Arjun Reddy (2017). He made his screen debut with Nuvvila in 2011 but he got his first big break with Pelli Choopulu (2016) and Arjun Reddy made him a national sensation.

His film Geetha Govindam was one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema last year. He was last seen in Taxiwala, a horror comedy.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for a film helmed by Bharat Kamma. A film with director Kranthi Madhav and Mythri Movie Makers’ next Hero, is also on the pipeline. He is also in talks to do a bilingual in association with Dream Warriors.

He will also venture into film production with an untitled film, which will star director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam of Pelli Choopulu in the lead role.