Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda promises to donate all his organs: ‘My mother and I have registered to donate our organs’

Vijay Deverakonda said that he will donate all his organs. 'I would love for it to be part of someone after me and help them in their life,' he said.

Vijay Deverakonda attended an event to encourage organ donation, and the Liger actor spoke at length about the nobility of the act. Deverakonda, who has been part of such welfare activities before, promised to donate his organs.

Speaking at the event, Deverakonda said, “Doctors tell me that a lot of surgeries happen only because of donors. It’s incredible there are so many people donating emotionally for other people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, they (doctors) were talking about how organ donations are less in South Asian countries.”

He added, “I think I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after me and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation.”

His gesture is receiving a good response online as fans call him an inspiration. A Twitter user wrote, “@TheDeverakonda a man with a big heart. Donating organs is not a tiny thing, bro (sic).”

ALSO READ |Vijay Deverakonda admits he didn’t handle Liger’s failure as gracefully as he could have: ‘I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings’

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the boxing film, Liger. The film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh, bombed at the box office, leading to an alleged rift between the actor and the director. It is said that Vijay Deverakonda will next team with Samantha and director Shiva Nirvana for Kushi.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 12:20:22 pm
