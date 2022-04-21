Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film goes on floors. See photos

April 21, 2022 1:43:00 pm
A new film with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles was launched on Thursday with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Shiva Nirvana is the director of the movie. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the project marks Samantha’s second collaboration with Shiva after Majili. Tentatively titled VD11, the film is also going to be the second collaboration of Deverakonda and Sam after Mahanati.
At the launch event, the first clap was sounded by director Harish Shankar; Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame symbolically switched on the camera.
Touted to be a family entertainer with laughs and romance, the 27-day-long first shooting schedule of the movie will commence in Kashmir in the last week of April. The Kashmir leg will be followed by shoot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Alleppey.
With the music of Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame and G Murali’s cinematography, VD11 also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.
On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda readied Liger for a worldwide release on August 25th and has Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, and Kanmani Rambo Khatija in her kitty.
