Toggle Menu
Vijay Deverakonda: Samantha Akkineni is a happy soulhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/vijay-deverakonda-samantha-akkineni-rana-daggubati-5621881/

Vijay Deverakonda: Samantha Akkineni is a happy soul

Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his contemporaries Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and Dulquer Salmaan among others on Famously Filmfare.

vijay deverakonda spoke about rana daggubati samantha akkineni shalini pandey dulquer salmaan
Vijay Deverakonda says being an actor gives him a high. (Source: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, recently sat down for a conversation with Famously Filmfare host Chinmaayi Sripada.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Any title you want to earn as an actor?

I feel my mother and father have already given me a name. So, what purpose does another title serve? Having said that, since childhood I loved the title of superstar. But I have to do a lot of work to get that title.

How did acting happen?

I had come to the town for graduation. However, I could not adjust in the city in the beginning due to which I opted not to attend college. After a few days, it eventually pissed my father that all I did was watch films or cricket on television.

My father asked me what I really wanted to do in life. I casually replied that I want to be an actor, thinking my father would not take it seriously. By chance, a week later, my father took me to a theatre workshop. I took up theatre and that is when I realised that acting gave me a high. I liked the attention I used to get as a performer. If I would do a stage show, I would always like to perform to a big audience.

Advertising

What would these people do if they were in the same hostel?

Malavika Mohanan: She is very artistic. So, probably doing the same in her room.

Rana Daggubati: Must be planning how to get into the girls’ hostel. I have had friends whose constant daily plans will be this.

Samantha Akkineni: Since she would be in a girls hostel, I am not sure what will be happening but I am sure she will be having a blast. She is a happy soul. From the brief time we spent together, she was amazing. We would just laugh and talk. We would talk about anything.

Dulquer Salmaan: He and I would be in a gang and would be very good friends.

Shalini Pandey: Some or the other drama would be happening with her.

Nag Ashwin: He will be the most sorted guy. Would be teacher’s favourite who will be found organising everything, edit videos, give advice and all that. He is a guru.

Advertising

Ram Gopal Varma: He is one extremely intelligent man, but he will be screwing with someone’s happiness just for fun to look at their reaction.

Watch episodes of Famously Filmfare on MX Player.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Brahmastra behind-the-scenes: Ayan Mukerji shares the making of Brahmastra logo music
2 Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to visit India
3 Before banning 90 ml, they should ban TASMAC shops: Anita Udeep