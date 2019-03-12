Vijay Deverakonda: Samantha Akkineni is a happy soul

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, recently sat down for a conversation with Famously Filmfare host Chinmaayi Sripada.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Any title you want to earn as an actor?

I feel my mother and father have already given me a name. So, what purpose does another title serve? Having said that, since childhood I loved the title of superstar. But I have to do a lot of work to get that title.

How did acting happen?

I had come to the town for graduation. However, I could not adjust in the city in the beginning due to which I opted not to attend college. After a few days, it eventually pissed my father that all I did was watch films or cricket on television.

My father asked me what I really wanted to do in life. I casually replied that I want to be an actor, thinking my father would not take it seriously. By chance, a week later, my father took me to a theatre workshop. I took up theatre and that is when I realised that acting gave me a high. I liked the attention I used to get as a performer. If I would do a stage show, I would always like to perform to a big audience.

What would these people do if they were in the same hostel?

Malavika Mohanan: She is very artistic. So, probably doing the same in her room.

Rana Daggubati: Must be planning how to get into the girls’ hostel. I have had friends whose constant daily plans will be this.

Samantha Akkineni: Since she would be in a girls hostel, I am not sure what will be happening but I am sure she will be having a blast. She is a happy soul. From the brief time we spent together, she was amazing. We would just laugh and talk. We would talk about anything.

Dulquer Salmaan: He and I would be in a gang and would be very good friends.

Shalini Pandey: Some or the other drama would be happening with her.

Nag Ashwin: He will be the most sorted guy. Would be teacher’s favourite who will be found organising everything, edit videos, give advice and all that. He is a guru.

Ram Gopal Varma: He is one extremely intelligent man, but he will be screwing with someone’s happiness just for fun to look at their reaction.

