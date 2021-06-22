Vijay Deverakonda rejects rumours of Liger’s direct-to-digital release, says even Rs 200 crore is ‘too little’

Liger is being shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has rubbished rumours of his upcoming film Liger taking the OTT route. Deverakonda on Monday took to his Twitter handle to refute the reports in a cheeky way. He said even Rs 200 crore is “too little” for the Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger, also starring Ananya Panday.

Deverakonda shared a collage featuring Liger posters that had the text “Liger received a huge OTT offer of Rs 200 cr for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages.” The Arjun Reddy actor captioned the photo, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters.”

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Liger, being shot in Telugu and Hindi, is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. It features Vijay Deverakonda as a kickboxer with a stutter. The Telugu star, who attained pan-India fame with Arjun Reddy (2017), will make his foray into Bollywood with Liger.

In May this year, the makers had revealed that Liger’s teaser release got delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus. In a statement, they added, “We assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.”

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.