Vijay Deverakonda on being trolled for keeping his feet on table while interacting with media: ‘Anybody trying to grow…’

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who is promoting his upcoming sports action film Liger along with Ananya Panday, recently faced some flack for his behaviour while interacting with media. The actor was seen putting his feet up on a table while talking at a recent press conference.
At a recent press conference in Hyderabad, where the actor was promoting Liger, when a journalist reportedly told him that he was not able to interact with the star freely, Vijay put his feet up to have a more casual equation with the said reporter, and the two chatted away.
However, Twitterati has not taken Vijay’s this gesture very well, and the actor had to face some flack for the same. Responding to the criticism, Vijay recently took to Twitter to share a video clip of a news report that discussed his behaviour, and wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a Target on their back – But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you ❤️🥰 (sic).”
Anybody trying to grow in their field
Will Always have a Target on their back – But we fightback :)
And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you ❤️🥰https://t.co/sWjn9ewDpr
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 19, 2022
Vijay’s antics have been widely discussed online as he enjoys a great fan following. The actor, at the trailer launch event of Liger, showed up in a modest pair of slippers that costed Rs 199, and his fans raved about his simplicity. Actor Ranveer Singh, who was the host of that event, even commented on Vijay’s simplistic style, he had said, “Bhai ka style dekho. Aise lag raha hai ki yeh mere trailer launch pe aaye hain ki main inke trailer launch pe aaya hun. (Look at his style. It seems like he has come for my trailer launch, not the other way around).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson, is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally nil in Bhopal, Indore
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
US Court allows Devas investors to seize $87,000 from Intelsat
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: SA solidify bragging rights for WTC final, Indians register wins in Royal One-Day Cup and Keys beats Rybakina to reach SF in Cincinnati
Venture into start-up in fisheries, TN Governor exhorts graduates
Claim for compensation of Rs 1.10 crore by EPS fanciful: NGO
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel unimpressed by referee Mike Dean’s apology
Electoral Roll Revision: J&K parties raise concerns, fears; to meet on Monday
Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators: V Senthil Balaji
Noida: Five men who stole over 20 laptops worth 6 lakh held
Self-sabotage and heartbreak: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was replaced as Spider-Man by Tom Holland
Chhoti Si Baat is not the feel-good Amol Palekar film you remember, it proudly flaunts that stalking is the way to a woman’s heart
Kerala ‘not Russia under Stalin’, says Opp as cops seek to extern Youth Cong leader over plane protest
Trawler capsizes in sea near Bengal coast; 5 missing Diamond Harbour
Tamil Nadu logs 639 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths reported