Saturday, August 20, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda on being trolled for keeping his feet on table while interacting with media: ‘Anybody trying to grow…’

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the trolling he got while promoting his upcoming sports drama movie Liger.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who is promoting his upcoming sports action film Liger along with Ananya Panday, recently faced some flack for his behaviour while interacting with media. The actor was seen putting his feet up on a table while talking at a recent press conference.

At a recent press conference in Hyderabad, where the actor was promoting Liger, when a journalist reportedly told him that he was not able to interact with the star freely, Vijay put his feet up to have a more casual equation with the said reporter, and the two chatted away.

However, Twitterati has not taken Vijay’s this gesture very well, and the actor had to face some flack for the same. Responding to the criticism, Vijay recently took to Twitter to share a video clip of a news report that discussed his behaviour, and wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a Target on their back – But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you ❤️🥰 (sic).”

Vijay’s antics have been widely discussed online as he enjoys a great fan following. The actor, at the trailer launch event of Liger, showed up in a modest pair of slippers that costed Rs 199, and his fans raved about his simplicity. Actor Ranveer Singh, who was the host of that event, even commented on Vijay’s simplistic style, he had said, “Bhai ka style dekho. Aise lag raha hai ki yeh mere trailer launch pe aaye hain ki main inke trailer launch pe aaya hun. (Look at his style. It seems like he has come for my trailer launch, not the other way around).”

Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson, is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.

