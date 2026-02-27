Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding jewellery was created in 10 months; bride wore 11 pieces, groom’s look designed like a king
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wore bulky, heavy jewellery on their wedding day which took 10 months to create.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday and amid the rising gold prices in the country, it was their jewellery that quickly became the talking point among fans. Not just Rashmika, but even Vijay, wore bulky gold jewellery for his big day. Vijay wore giant ear studs, a wrist cuff, two necklaces, ankle kadas and a ring on his little finger. Meanwhile, Rashmika wore 11 jewellery pieces, which included a choker, jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.
While many are starting to opt for minimal jewellery on their big day, Vijay and Rashmika went for minimalist designs that reflected their cultural heritage, and Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar from SHREE Jewellers told NDTV that it took them 10 months to create all of this jewellery.
Vijay’s jewellery channeled the “authority of a mythic king” with elephant and tiger motifs with floral patterns. Men’s jewellery is usually limited to a necklace and a ring but Vijay’s ensemble “embodied the presence of a sovereign King”. Rashmika’s look was “envisioned around the aura of a living Goddess.”
Jewellery worn by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda:
The jewellery pieces appear timeless with an antique look as the pieces were “conceived as legacy pieces meant to transcend generations.” The creation of the jewellery took 10 months as they shared, “The entire journey spanned 10 months – from conceptualising the design and engaging in multiple discussions, to bespoke customisation, production, trials, and finally bringing the complete look to life,” they said.
Vijay and Rashmika’s co-ordinated outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna. The newly weds are yet to share the looks from their pre-wedding functions and fans are keenly waiting to get a glimpse of those looks as well.
