Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding jewellery was created in 10 months; bride wore 11 pieces, groom’s look designed like a king

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday and amid the rising gold prices in the country, it was their jewellery that quickly became the talking point among fans. Not just Rashmika, but even Vijay, wore bulky gold jewellery for his big day. Vijay wore giant ear studs, a wrist cuff, two necklaces, ankle kadas and a ring on his little finger. Meanwhile, Rashmika wore 11 jewellery pieces, which included a choker, jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

While many are starting to opt for minimal jewellery on their big day, Vijay and Rashmika went for minimalist designs that reflected their cultural heritage, and Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar from SHREE Jewellers told NDTV that it took them 10 months to create all of this jewellery.